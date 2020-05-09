Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Trading 16.9% Higher

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST)’s share price traded up 16.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $2.98, 275,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 109,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Visterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $73.32 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visterra during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visterra by 218.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visterra during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visterra during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Visterra by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter.

About Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST)

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

