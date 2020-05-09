Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 624,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,016 shares during the period. Vistra Energy accounts for 1.8% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Insiders acquired a total of 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 2,831,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

