Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Cfra

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price objective cut by Cfra from $59.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. 2,894,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,655. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

In related news, Director William W. Helman acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

