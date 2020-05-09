Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $101.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.26.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

