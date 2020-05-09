Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,066. The firm has a market cap of $345.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

