Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.26.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

DIS traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,076,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,460,494. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $4,830,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 130,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 161.5% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

