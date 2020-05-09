Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Rating Reiterated by AltaCorp Capital

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at AltaCorp Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $92.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.46. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,668,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 692,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after purchasing an additional 572,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,300,000 after acquiring an additional 475,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,286,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,821,000 after acquiring an additional 412,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,526.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,070,000 after acquiring an additional 388,492 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

