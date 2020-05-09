World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.92. World Acceptance posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $7.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $163.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.76. 70,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.13. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $175.78.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Earnings History and Estimates for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

