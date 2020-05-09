Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Up 12.4% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) traded up 12.4% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.72, 514,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 568,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 292.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $52,167.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,888.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

