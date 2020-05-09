Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.84. ExlService posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $2.61 on Monday, hitting $61.45. 251,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,053. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. ExlService has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

