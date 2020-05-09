Zacks Investment Research Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the six months. The decline can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus related woes. Although earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the fiscal second quarter, both the metrics declined sharply year over year. The company performance was impacted by dismal China comparable sales, which declined in the quarter after witnessing robust growth in the trailing six quarters. High debt is also a concern amid the ongoing crisis. The company anticipates the impact of coronavirus to intensify in third-quarter fiscal 2020 only to moderate in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Of late, estimates for current and next year have also witnessed downward revisions. However, operating fundamentals such as solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings remain tailwinds”

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBUX. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.77.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,826,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,918,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

