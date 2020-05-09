Zacks: Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.54 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Zynex an industry rank of 48 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,556. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

