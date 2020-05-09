Zetacoin (ZET) Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $83,261.07 and approximately $4,396.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,719.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.02794598 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00653793 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012345 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,572,382 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

