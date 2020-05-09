Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Up 11.8%

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price shot up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.61 and last traded at $48.56, 6,858,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,912,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 46,300 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,451,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $332,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $12,047,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,689 shares of company stock worth $23,068,927. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

