Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $34,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $1,672,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,722,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

