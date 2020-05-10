$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Invesco posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Invesco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 6,710,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

