$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Invesco posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Invesco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 6,710,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit