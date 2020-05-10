$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.71. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $201,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $306,019.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,503 shares of company stock worth $776,464 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 185,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

