$13.37 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report $13.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.33 million and the highest is $13.40 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $10.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $55.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.06 million to $55.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.84 million, with estimates ranging from $66.17 million to $67.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

SMSI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.49. 959,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,981. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $181.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.76. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

