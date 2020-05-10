$149.15 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post $149.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.40 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $149.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $596.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.51 million to $601.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $599.62 million, with estimates ranging from $584.63 million to $615.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of CBU stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 185,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,614. Community Bank System has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,186.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $776,464. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,360,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,430,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,892,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,971,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,019,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,308,000 after purchasing an additional 96,390 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

