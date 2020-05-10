$157.40 Million in Sales Expected for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will post sales of $157.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.80 million to $159.00 million. Potlatchdeltic posted sales of $215.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full year sales of $741.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $767.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $874.50 million, with estimates ranging from $867.50 million to $881.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 719,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,772. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

