$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post $2.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. Vaxart reported sales of $5.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $12.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $21.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 123.73% and a negative net margin of 189.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 4,434,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $13,125,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,601,765 shares of company stock valued at $16,240,609. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 403,821 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,136,112. The firm has a market cap of $180.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.11. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.