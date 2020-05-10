21,867 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,867 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $53.81. 8,089,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136,221. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

