$30.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report sales of $30.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the lowest is $28.80 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $30.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.60 million to $127.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $119.90 million, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $123.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $18.63. 92,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.22. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.