$398.92 Million in Sales Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce $398.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.98 million. Express posted sales of $451.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Express’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Express by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Express by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Express stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 1,254,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,697. Express has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

