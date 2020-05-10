$4.40 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report sales of $4.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.12 million and the lowest is $80,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $5.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $8.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 254,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,000.00. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 58,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,993. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.32. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

