$424.35 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post sales of $424.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.58 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $689.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.04.

TXRH stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120,505 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

