4,600 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.