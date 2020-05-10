51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.61-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.5-116.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.68 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 51job currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of JOBS traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,431. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. 51job has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.12 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

