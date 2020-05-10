$801.94 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report sales of $801.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.29 million and the highest is $808.40 million. Plexus reported sales of $799.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $101,864.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $145,064.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock worth $336,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,331,000 after acquiring an additional 233,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $10,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLXS traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.11. 143,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,970. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Plexus has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.06.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.