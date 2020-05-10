A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a strong sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NYSE:AOS traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 1,156,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

