A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Raised to $44.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

NYSE:AOS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,133. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

