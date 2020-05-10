Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,223. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

