Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACHC. Stephens started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 656,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.