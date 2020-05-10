Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Mizuho

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,050. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

