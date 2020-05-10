ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $63.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. 1,999,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%. The business had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 694,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $21,877,487.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $52,763.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

