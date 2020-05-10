ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

ACAD traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,523. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $52,763.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $333,151.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,272.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $8,822,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

