Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ADVM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. 1,040,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $957,829 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Analyst Recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

