AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507,963 shares during the period. AES comprises 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.62% of AES worth $56,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AES by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

In other news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Insiders acquired a total of 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 7,502,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,831. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

