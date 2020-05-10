Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Increased by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals makes up 2.3% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $6.68 on Friday, reaching $233.48. The stock had a trading volume of 808,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

