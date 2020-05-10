Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.12. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. 717,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,210. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Allison Transmission by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.