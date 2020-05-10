Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.31-4.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.067-4.189 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00 to $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amdocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

