Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $990M – 1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.31-4.48 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,617. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

