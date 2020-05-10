Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $990M – 1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 4.31-4.48 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.
NASDAQ DOX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,617. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.
