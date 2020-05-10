American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.