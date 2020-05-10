Amon Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Amon has a market cap of $436,687.12 and approximately $909.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Amon has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.91 or 0.02126623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00175228 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00069832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Amon

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,332,044 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

