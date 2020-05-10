Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 24.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

BDSI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,632. The stock has a market cap of $489.51 million, a PE ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 0.77. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 38,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 611,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,583 shares of company stock worth $955,066. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3,677.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 160,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 156,014 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 527,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

