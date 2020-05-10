Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce sales of $74.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.57 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $70.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $293.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.20 million to $300.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $290.63 million, with estimates ranging from $284.15 million to $297.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after buying an additional 137,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 337,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $758.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

