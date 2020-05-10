Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANH opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 41.82, a current ratio of 41.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($182.71) million during the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a positive return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 43.28%.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a research report on Friday.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.