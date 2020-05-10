Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. Appian’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Appian updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.26)-($0.23) EPS.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $217,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,158.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,191 shares of company stock worth $1,273,546. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

