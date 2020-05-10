Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 7.1%

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) traded down 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $49.45, 2,035,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,155,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $149,466.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,419 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.44 per share, with a total value of $6,649,104.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,546. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Appian by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Appian by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

