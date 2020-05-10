Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by Nomura from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.59.

ANET stock traded up $7.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.01. 1,084,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,604. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $289.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,479. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,576,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $81,360,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Arista Networks by 19,959.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 346,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,174 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

